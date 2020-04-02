Delaying “unnecessary” abortions during the coronavirus crisis threatens women’s health and financial future

<img class = “caas-img has preview” alt = “ AP Photo / Tony Gutierrez) “Src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/nv6YnIwg4ozJV9G0mzCLpw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ5MC41NjI1/https://u B / aD0xMDAyO3c9MTQ0MDtzbT0xO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/the_conversation_us_articles_815 / 6fea261994a9d6af06ecc8e560367e4d “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/nv6YnIwg4ozJV9G0mzCLpw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlCjtNim1/y1m1/1/1/1/1/en gW8GRPpzsARex7VTfVaoEA– ~ B / aD0xMDAyO3c9MTQ0MDtzbT0xO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u / https: //media.zenf6 AP Photo / Tony Gutierrez)

Several U.S. states are blocking the provision of abortions by health clinics and declaring the procedure “not essential” while the coronavirus business is closing. Other services that were deemed medically unnecessary during the crisis include dental examinations, colonoscopies, and cataract surgery.

Including abortions on this list is controversial and legally controversial. In recent days, judges have lifted such abortion bans in Texas, Ohio and Alabama so that abortions can continue. On March 31, a Texas Court of Appeals overturned the District Court decision. Abortions that are not “immediately medically necessary” can now be banned in the state.

Officials in these states argue that abortion restrictions will free medical care and staff by postponing electoral processes until the crisis is over. According to the Trump administration, this will be at least a month, if not several.

Abortion is a time-critical procedure – in most states, an abortion can no longer be performed after 24 weeks of pregnancy. As I researched in my research on the adverse effects of restricting reproductive health care, forcing your pregnant women to delay abortion is a dangerous game for both their physical health and their economic future.

Abortions are difficult to get

During federal abortions since the Supreme Court ruling in 1973, Roe v. Wade, legally, many states have been legally able to restrict access to abortions with increasingly stringent restrictions over the past decade.

New anti-abortion guidelines include requiring parental consent for minors seeking the procedure – as in Ohio and Missouri – and requiring abortion facilities and doctors to meet the same stringent requirements as hospital surgical centers and their personnel.

In 34 states, those who want to end pregnancy need advice on the procedure and development of the fetus. 27 of these countries then require women to wait between 24 and 72 hours to have an abortion.

These laws and regulations have contributed to clinic performance reductions and closings across the country. Today, 89% of U.S. states do not have an abortion provider within their borders – compared to 77% in 1978.

In 27 American cities, women have to travel more than 100 miles to reach an abortion clinic. In Texas, both Lubbock and Midland – with a total of 382,000 residents – are five hours’ drive from the nearest abortion provider.

States like Kentucky and Mississippi, where women have extremely limited access to abortion, are generally dominated by Republicans and have a strong Christian right. They also have fewer female legislators than states with more liberal abortion access such as New Jersey and New York.

Health risks and poverty

Many of the states that have adopted restrictive abortion policies in recent years are now declaring abortion a non-essential service during the coronavirus crisis. By April 1, officials in Texas, Ohio, Alabama, Iowa, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Kentucky had issued statements that effectively stopped abortion procedures until the crisis subsided.

However, delaying abortion can be dangerous. Women who have this medical procedure in the second trimester of pregnancy are at higher risk of bleeding and other complications such as uterine perforation, which may require further surgery or even hysterectomy to treat.

Delays could also extend pregnancy to the fetus’ viability. After that, most states prohibit abortions except to protect women’s lives and health.

There are financial ramifications when women are forced to end an unwanted pregnancy.

Recent findings from researchers at the University of California at San Francisco show that women who have been denied an abortion due to restrictive state laws have been employed less full-time for years than women who have had the abortion they need. They are also more likely to live in poverty after being denied an abortion.

The economic consequences of unwanted pregnancy would likely be severe and long-lasting for a young mother in an economy that has already been decimated by corona virus layoffs and business closures.

Protection of abortion during the corona virus

Abortion remains an essential service in numerous countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including New York, New Jersey and Michigan. In principle, women in countries with abortion bans related to corona viruses could receive the procedure in neighboring countries.

Removal as an obstacle to abortion affects disproportionately poor women who lack the financial means and travel time. Today, home protection laws and new restrictions on travel across national borders could make it more difficult for even wealthier women to travel for an abortion.

Relaxing existing restrictions on drug abortions – non-surgical interventions – could ease the tension between people staying at home and treating women who need them.

The Food and Drug Administration is currently requiring that mifepristone, the first of the two drugs used to stop medication, be delivered to a clinic, hospital, or doctor’s office. If women received the drug by mail, it would limit their exposure to coronaviruses and reduce the workload of doctors.

Coronavirus is a national emergency. However, the US claims that by the end of the pandemic, abortions will only worsen the health and financial harm caused by the crisis.

This article has been republished by The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to the exchange of ideas from academic experts.

