Dele Alli admits he will miss Christian Eriksen following his move to Inter Milan

Dele Alli has admitted it was sad to see Christian Eriksen depart Tottenham for Inter Milan in January.

The Danish midfielder spent six-and-a-half years in north London – making 305 appearances following his arrival from Ajax in 2013 – and helped guide the club to last season’s Champions League final.

But in January, Eriksen opted for a fresh challenge in Serie A after refusing to sign a new contract at Tottenham.

And Alli has since hailed his former midfield team-mate, who scored 69 goals and provided 89 assists during his time with Tottenham before sealing a £17million move.

‘Chris is an amazing player,’ Alli said following Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City. ‘But it came to that point where he wanted to move on.

‘It was sad for me and the other boys because he got on with everyone, he was a great squad player, he got on well, he was great in training and always working hard on the pitch.

‘He gave me a lot of assists as well and I am going to miss them, but at the same time I wish him all the best and I am sure we will speak soon, maybe go for dinner.’

Eriksen, who made his first start for Inter Milan during their 2-0 victory over Udinese, lost the support of some Tottenham fans in the months leading up to his exit.

Questions were inevitably raised about his commitment to the club after he refuses to sign a new deal and put in a number of under-par displays this season.

But Alli has defended the 27-year-old Dane, claiming he remained a true professional before his departure.

Alli added: ‘He’s been amazing. You don’t want to speak to him too much about what is going on but he has been giving 100 per cent, always been training hard, always been committed to the club.

‘You read a lot and see a lot but you would never be able to tell that he wasn’t focused. He was always positive and never really spoke about anything other than Tottenham.’