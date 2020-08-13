Dele Alli and model girlfriend Ruby Mae can’t keep hands off each other on Mykonos beach as Tottenham star takes break

DELE ALLI and girlfriend Ruby Mae couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they enjoyed a beach break in Mykonos.

The Tottenham star, 24, has been enjoying a well-earned holiday with his model partner this week.

And Alli was caught cheekily grabbing a handful as the pair snuggled up together to catch some rays on the Greek island.

Keen to make the most of their getaway, the couple headed to the beach as they soaked up the sun at the Kensho Boutique Hotel & Suites.

Ruby, who reunited with her footballer beau following a brief split, donned a white, pink and black bikini for the occasion.

Dele – who has already enjoyed a trip to Ibiza with Jack Grealish and James Maddison this summer – did his best Cristiano Ronaldo impression as he hiked up his swimshorts to get some sun on his legs.

The loved-up couple couldn’t get enough of each other, taking turns to cop a cheeky feel as they lay by the beach and even shared a kiss under the summer sun.

After getting all hot and bothered, the happy pair took a dip in the ocean to cool off, as they splashed around, seemingly without a care in the world.

It’s certainly a well-deserved break for the couple, who first started dating in 2016.

They suffered an horrific ordeal during lockdown when knife-wielding thugs forced their way into their £2million North London home.

Dele was battered by the intruders and suffered minor facial injuries as the crooks made off with thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and watches.

Reports even suggested the criminals threatened to take a knife to the couple’s dog if their demands weren’t met.

In the aftermath of the nightmare break-in, Ruby thanked fans for their support and described the robbery as a “horror of an experience”.