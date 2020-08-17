Dele Alli’s partner Ruby Mae shows off incredible bikini body after getting ‘back from paradise’ following Mykonos trip

RUBY MAE posted one final snap of her holiday in “paradise” with Tottenham star Dele Alli.

After a long, gruelling season, the England midfielder was spotted cuddling up with his beau on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Ruby looked radiant in a blue bikini as she posed on a lounger next to a beachside infinity pool.

The couple soaked up the sun at the luxury Kensho Boutique Hotel & Suites with the destination a popular one for footballers and celebs during the summer.

A couple of weeks earlier, Alli, 24, jetted off to Ibiza to hang out with Premier League pals Jack Grealish and James Maddison.

The trio were seen chilling out on the Balearic Island beach in what is a shortened summer for the game’s stars, with the new league season kicking off in less than a month’s time.

Following that trip, Alli completed his summer hols with his girlfriend on the Aegean Sea.

Ruby captioned her post: “Back from paradise.”

And the model’s 96,000 followers showered her with praise at sight of the bikini snap.

