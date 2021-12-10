Demaryius Thomas, a former Georgia Tech and Denver Broncos star player, has died at the age of 33.

Demaryius Thomas, a former Georgia Tech and Denver Broncos receiver, died at the age of 33, much to the dismay of NFL fans.

Thomas’ former West Laurens High School position coach, Jeff Clayton, confirmed Thomas’ death to Fox 5 Atlanta on Thursday evening.

“While Demaryius Thomas was at West Laurens High School, I emailed his position coach, Jeff Clayton.”

He confirms that the rumors are correct.

Miles Garrett of Fox reported that “the former Georgia Tech and Broncos receiver passed away at the age of 33.”

The cause of death for Thomas has not been revealed.

The 33-year-old spent his NFL career with the Denver Broncos, where he spent the majority of his time.

He was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Broncos after playing college football at Georgia Tech.

Thomas made five consecutive Pro Bowl appearances with the Denver Broncos and won Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers.

He played for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and New York Jets for brief periods of time.

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.