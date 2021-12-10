Demaryius Thomas, a former Pro Bowl wide receiver, died at the age of 33, according to reports.

Demaryius Thomas, a former Pro Bowl wide receiver, has reportedly died at the age of 33.

Late Thursday night, shocking and heartbreaking NFL news arrived.

Demaryius Thomas, a former star wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, has died, according to reports.

Thomas was only 33 years old when he died.

Early this evening, rumors of his death began to circulate on social media.

Ben Allbright of the Denver Broncos and Miles Garrett of the Atlanta Falcons have now confirmed the heartbreaking news.

Former Pro Bowl WR Demaryius Thomas Has Reportedly Passed Away At 33

RIP Demaryius Thomas. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) December 10, 2021