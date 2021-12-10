Demaryius Thomas has died, weeks before his 34th birthday, and the cause of death is unknown.

Latest news on Demaryius Thomas’ death – The former Denver Broncos and NFL star died just weeks before his 34th birthday, and the cause of death is unknown.

NFL fans are mourning the loss of former Pro-Bowler DEMARYIUS Thomas, who died at the age of 33.

Jeff Clayton, a former Georgia Tech and Denver Broncos wide receivers coach at West Laurens High School, confirmed his death to Fox 5 Atlanta on Thursday evening.

“[Clayton] tells me that the rumors are true. The former Georgia Tech and Broncos receiver has passed away at the age of 33,” Miles Garrett tweeted.

The cause of death for Thomas has not been revealed.

The 33-year-old NFL veteran spent 10 seasons with the Denver Broncos, primarily as a running back.

WHAT ARE THE OPINIONS OF NFL PLAYERS?

The Los Angeles Chargers’ wide receiver and return specialist, Andre’ Roberts, expressed his condolences on Twitter.

“Rest in peace, Demaryius Thomas.

He wrote, “I can’t believe I just read this…Prayers to his family and loved ones.”

As of 12:40 a.m. ET, the cause of Thomas’ death was unknown.

WHAT DID FANS HAVE TO SAY?

Fans and NFL players paid tribute to Thomas on social media after learning of his death.

“I don’t even know how to feel,” former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho tweeted.

Demaryius Thomas, (hashtag)RIP.”

“Love forever bro,” wrote Brandon Marshall, a former Broncos wide receiver.

Tyler Polumbus, Thomas’ Super Bowl 50 teammate, said, “I’m just sick.”

The ground is trembling.

I’m dizzy.

It can’t possibly be true.

88, I appreciate you.

One of the nicest, most genuine, humble, and generous Superstars I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing.

“Hug someone you care about.”

“I learned so much from this man…one of the most powerful andamp; graceful andamp; smooth athletes I’ve ever been around…and then he was funny andamp; smart andamp; awesome to be around too…I am in tears…I love ya, DT!” tweeted Joel Dreessen, another former Broncos teammate.

DEMARYIUS THOMAS: WHO IS HE?

The 33-year-old spent ten seasons in the National Football League, mostly with the Denver Broncos.

He was drafted first overall by the Broncos in the 2010 NFL Draft after playing college football at Georgia Tech.

Thomas made five consecutive Pro Bowl appearances with the Denver Broncos and won Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers.

WHO VERIFIED THE INFORMATION?

Jeff Clayton, Demaryius Thomas’ West Laurens High School position coach, confirmed his death to Fox 5 Atlanta on Thursday evening.

LOSS OF AN ICON

Thomas’ West Laurens High School position coach, Jeff Clayton, confirmed Thomas’ death to Fox News…

