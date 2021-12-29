Denis Zakaria, who has been confirmed by Gladbach to be leaving on a free transfer this summer, has shown interest in joining Arsenal.

DENIS ZAKARIA has informed Borussia Monchengladbach that he will leave in the summer, with Arsenal showing an interest.

The Bundesliga giants have confirmed that the 25-year-old Swiss defensive midfielder has informed them that he WILL be leaving at the end of the season.

Zakaria will be available for free transfer after his contract expires, with foreign clubs able to begin pre-contract negotiations as early as January 1st.

In recent weeks, the 38-cap international has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United.

Barcelona and Manchester City are rumored to be interested as well.

Arsenal, according to reports in Germany, is the first to make a move.

The Gunners could offer Zakaria a free contract starting July 1 or a reduced fee in January.

Borussia Monchengladbach may be tempted to sell their star player next month rather than risk losing him for nothing.

“Denis Zakaria has informed the club of his intention to leave in the summer after five years,” a Gladbach statement read on Wednesday.

Max Eberl, the team’s sporting director, confirmed that he had demanded that his players inform him of their future plans by December 31.

“I made it clear to the lads that, by the end of this year, I want to resolve everything that has nothing to do with Borussia’s second half of the season,” Eberl said before the Bundesliga’s winter break.

“I want everyone to be completely focused on the club, the second half of the season, and reversing the situation.”

“The players should take advantage of the next few days to get their affairs in order.

“We’ll also make a few decisions so that we can start preparing for the second half of the season with everything in order.”

Zakaria joined Gladbach from Swiss giants Young Boys in 2017.

He has appeared in 118 Bundesliga games, scoring 11 goals, including two in nine league games this season.

