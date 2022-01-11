Deon Lendore, a three-time Olympian and London 2012 medalist, died in a car accident at the age of 29.

Deon Lendore, a three-time Olympian and London 2012 medalist, died in a car accident, leaving Trinidad and Tobago in mourning.

TRIBUTES have poured in for Olympic gold medalist Deon Lendore, who tragically died in a car accident.

At London 2012, Lendore won bronze with the Trinidad and Tobago 4x400m relay team.

Later in his career, he competed in the individual 400m at both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

The sprinter is believed to have died in a car accident near where he trains in Texas.

In a statement, the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee paid tribute to their athlete.

“Words cannot adequately express our sorrow at the tragic and untimely death of three-time Olympian and Olympic and World Championship bronze medalist Deon Lendore, who has been an inspiration and motivation to us all both on and off the track,” the statement read.

“Throughout his career, Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honor, patriotism, and an unwavering will, while assisting and inspiring many.”

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, the Abilene Club, the Community of Arima, and everyone he touched.”

“It is a sad day for the Olympic and Commonwealth Sport Movement in Trinidad and Tobago.”

At the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, Lendore won silver in the relay.

He was a student athlete at Texas A&M University and set a personal best in the 400m in 2014 with a time of 44.36 seconds.

“I’m in total shock Deon,” wrote Jamaican runner Natoya Goule on Instagram.

“You shattered my heart.”

“RIP Champ,” added American shot-putter Darrell Hill.

“Man, thank you for all the laughs and positive vibes.”