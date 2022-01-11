Deon Lendore, three-time Olympian, was killed in a car accident on Monday.

Deon Lendore, a three-time Olympian and former Texas A&M track star, died in a car accident on his way home from practice on Monday.

He was 29 years old when he died.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred on FM 485 in Milam County, Texas.

Lendore, the driver of a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta, allegedly crossed the center line and “sideswiped” a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction.

He drove on, crossing the center line once more before colliding head-on with a 2018 Infiniti SUV.

At the scene, Lendore was declared dead.

“I can’t even express this loss,” Texas A&M head track coach Pat Henry said.

“Our relationship had evolved over the years to include not only coaching one of my athletes, but also my wife, children, and grandchildren.

He belonged to my clan.

It hurts, and it hurts a lot.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family as they work to get through this difficult time.”

