Deon Lendore: who was he and how did he die?

Deon Lendore, an Olympian, made headlines in January 2022 when he died suddenly at the age of 29.

According to reports, the athlete was killed in a car accident in Texas.

Lendore was a Trinidadian sprinter who specialized in the 400 meters and was born on October 28, 1992.

He had won a number of medals throughout his career, including a silver medal at the 2011 Pan American Junior Athletics Championships and a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

In addition, he won three medals at the World Indoor Championships.

Prior to his Olympic run, he was a collegiate athlete at Texas A&M University before becoming a volunteer assistant coach for the school.

On January 10, 2022, it was announced that Lendore had died in a car accident in Texas.

According to NewsDay, the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) president, Brian Lewis, said in a statement, “Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of three-time Olympian and Olympic and World Championship bronze medalist Deon Lendore, who has been an inspiration and motivation to us all both on and off the track.”

“Throughout his career, Deon has flown the TT flag with pride, honor, patriotism, and an unwavering will, while assisting and inspiring many.”

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, the Abilene Club, the Arima community, and everyone who he would have touched.”

The cause of the car accident was not immediately known.

It happened near College Station, Texas, as reported by USA Today.

Gwen Berry, an Olympian, was among those who paid tribute to Lendore, writing, “Wow….

“May you rest in power.”

PUMA, a sportswear company, paid tribute as well.

“We are deeply saddened by Deon Lendore’s passing, who has been a member of the PUMA Family since 2017.”

“We are honored that he chose us to be a part of his successful track and field career for such a long time.”

His family is in our thoughts.

The company went on to say, “Rest in peace.”

In 2012, 2015, and 2020, he competed in three Olympic Games.

In 2012, he took bronze in the 4×400 meter relay.

In 2015, he took silver in the world 4x400m relay.

