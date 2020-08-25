Deontay Wilder breaks three-month silence to send message to Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder has returned to social media for the first time in three months and broken his silence ahead of his rematch with Tyson Fury.

Wilder was demolished by Fury in their rematch in February as he surrendered his WBC heavyweight title after being stopped in round seven.

The Bronze Bomber has exercised his rematch clause and is due to meet Fury for a third time in Las Vegas in December.

And he took to social media on Sunday night to post a selfie with the caption: “I Believe In Glaz Za Glaz!!!”, a phrase which translates as “eye for an eye”.

It appeared a clear message to Fury that he plans to exact revenge for the beating he suffered back in February when they meet again later this year.

The pair played out a dramatic draw in December 2018 before Fury’s comfortable win in their highly anticipated rematch – but Wilder insisted in April that their rivalry is far from over.

“It’s not over. In my eyes I don’t see Fury as the champion,” said Wilder. “He ain’t the champion yet, we’ve still got one more fight left … and I’m looking forward to giving the world the best of Deontay Wilder.”

Fury and Wilder’s third fight is still standing in the way of a blockbuster clash between Fury and British rival Anthony Joshua.

Dillian Whyte’s shock upset against Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night means the winner of Fury vs Wilder III will no longer be ordered to face a mandatory challenger.

If Joshua can beat Kubrat Pulev and Fury beats Wilder in December then all roads seem to lead to a clash to become undisputed king.

Fury told BT Sport: ”Eddie Hearn was trying to protect Joshua, trying to put a hurdle in the way with Whyte.

“The biggest fight out there now is me and Joshua, so let’s make it happen.

“Stop running away, stop making excuses, put your nuts in your handbag and let’s fight.”

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has offered to train Deontay Wilder for his rematch with Fury, but the Gypsy King fired back on Twitter over the weekend.

“Floyd Mayweather, no matter what you teach him, I will smash him,” he wrote.