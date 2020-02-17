Deontay Wilder has knocked out 41 of his 43 opponents and expects Tyson Fury to be 42

Deontay Wilder is sitting on a stool in a small room in a corner of his gym, his head bowed. Outside, a few hundred yards away, the Black Warrior River, swollen with the rain that has been falling for the last two days, rushes through the darkness south-west towards Mississippi, carrying cracked boughs and other flotsam from the storm. Wilder clenches his right fist and stares down at it.

The world heavyweight champion reads out the opening verse of Psalm 144, tattooed in three lines of blue ink near his knuckles over both hands. ‘Blessed be the Lord my strength, which teacheth my hands to war and my fingers to fight,’ he says. ‘Anyone who knows Psalms knows it. I love reading scriptures. I blessed my right hand when I put that scripture on there.’

That right hand has assailed 43 opponents in the 11 years of Wilder’s professional career and knocked out 41 of them. None of his first 32 fights went longer than four rounds. ‘I felt like I was barely touching guys and they were falling,’ he says. His punch is generally regarded as the most destructive weapon in any weight class in boxing. Wilder grins when he hears that. ‘Correct,’ he says.

Sometimes, the right hand finishes a fight early. Sometimes, it gets him out of trouble if he is losing a fight on points, as was the case with Luis Ortiz last November. The thing is, when he has a weapon like the right hand he sometimes calls The Eraser, he does not need to outpoint opponents. He just searches for the one opportunity he needs.

However it happens, it is almost always the decisive factor in his bouts. That fist, amid a combination of punches, blessed Tyson Fury in December 2018, too, and sent him to the canvas for the second time that night in the final round of their world title fight in Los Angeles.

Fury got up and clung on for a draw. Wilder says there will be no repeat of that escape when he meets the Gypsy King in their rematch in Las Vegas next Saturday. ‘He got out of the way of the right hand a couple of times,’ Wilder says. ‘All of them have tried that. Everybody tries to get out of the way of the right hand. Everybody. But they always get caught.’

He looks down at the hand and balls it into a fist again. He looks at the scars on the skin and says all his history is there in that hand: all his triumphs, his power, the adversity he has overcome, the fights he had at school, the promise his dad made him make to protect his brothers and sisters, the men he has knocked out, the damage he has inflicted, the titles he has won, the pain he has endured.

‘I’ve done a lot of damage to this hand,’ he says. ‘I have broken it. I have broken bones throughout the whole hand. My wrist, my pinkie, my forearm, I tore my bicep, third-degree burns. The list goes on and on. I call this Frankenstein because so many different operations have been done.

‘I have so much power that my doctor, he looked at me and one time he looked at one of my MRI scans and he just shook his head. He said: ‘I just don’t understand, you are truly blessed. God has truly blessed you with tremendous power. Because no human is supposed to have this much power’.

‘He said: ‘You have so much power that one of two things happen when you hit someone: either you knock them out and hurt them or you are the one to get hurt’. I will hurt things but I hurt myself because of my power. It is like a blessing and a curse.

‘It is tough for my opponent psychologically when they know I have a weapon like this. I have seen a few that have described what it felt like to be hit by me or what it is like fighting me. I know for a fact it is deep rooted in their head and sub-conscious that they are going up against a man that knocks everybody out.’

His speech speeds up a little now and races away from its southern drawl. His father was a preacher in Tuscaloosa and Wilder’s words are often imbued with religious cadence, rising and falling like a sermon, sometimes softly spoken, sometimes ending with a shout. Sometimes, he yells his catchphrase ‘Till This Day’ at random. ‘They say that women lie and men lie but numbers don’t lie,’ he says, his voice rising. ‘When you can see that right hand and you have the footage to go back and see what I do over and over and over and over again and guess what?’ He pauses for effect for a split second and then yells: ‘You next.

‘It’s going to be human nature to have that in the back of your mind that this guy is proven. My power is proven. What I have done is proven. You got to assume that they are going to be thinking about that. I would be thinking about that if I were them. Not only do I hit people with combinations but it’s just one punch. And that makes it worse.

‘It’s like they saying to themselves: ‘Damn, at least give me a couple of chances, three or four punches.’ But it’s not like that with me. One punch, just one, and you can literally be out of there, so it’s definitely in the back of their mind. That’s why all the fighters who are fighting me give it their all. They train A plus, plus, plus.’

Wilder senses that Fury, too, has been disconcerted by the knockdowns he suffered in their first fight and particularly the way he was bludgeoned to the canvas in the 12th round at the Staples Center. He says the memory of being felled so spectacularly has made Fury make wholesale changes to his preparations for the fight to try to stop it happening again, including parting company with former trainer Ben Davison. ‘What my right hand did to him is definitely in his mind,’ Wilder says. ‘That’s why he’s changing so many things in his camp. If it didn’t affect him and it wasn’t in his mind, he wouldn’t be making changes. My own situation is that if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. That’s the term, that’s the saying, that is the phrase that we apply in certain situations.

‘He says he beat me 10 rounds to two but he can’t believe that. Why so much of change? It’s dramatic change as well. This man has gone to the point where he’s sticking his hands in gasoline. It’s crazy. There’s a lot of things going on. He’s talking about ****ing off 10 times a day to build testosterone. I knew instantly when I heard all that that it was because of the game changer in the 12th round.

‘When you get knocked unconscious and you don’t know how you got on the ground or how you got up, you can’t remember things or certain rounds, that’s scary. That is scary. That is memory loss. That is also a concussion, ladies and gentlemen.

‘With that being said, it’s easy for the people on the outside or close to you to feel a certain type of way but they haven’t experienced the pain or the trauma that went through him. They don’t have that trauma on their brains. That’s definitely on his mind — and it should be.’

The concussive force of Wilder’s right hand and the destruction it can wreak, its looping arc scything through the air and clubbing into an opponent’s head, has given him a series of spectacular knockouts, but it has also provoked fears about the damage he could do to another fighter. Wilder has fuelled those concerns by talking from time to time about wanting a death on his record.

Like many fighters, he is preoccupied with ideas of life and death in the ring. In the past, he has sometimes seemed to become infuriated when people question whether his claims about wanting to kill someone inside the ropes are just a macabre way of trying to sell a fight, of wanting to be heard when for so long no-one has taken any notice.

Some of those around Wilder say those claims are made by Wilder’s alter ego, The Bronze Bomber. They are made by his fighting persona. They are the words of a man getting into character. They are an attempt to explain the way he feels in the ring and the savagery of the survival instinct that can overtake him and others when they are in combat and no-one else can help them. It is an attitude he has to adopt to protect himself.

He is certainly a more complex man than the cartoon character he sometimes plays to promote his fights. He began fighting to pay the medical bills for his daughter, Naieya, when she was diagnosed with spina bifida before she was born. He was picked on at school. That was when he first learned to fight back.

‘The fights I had in school were more MMA style,’ he says. ‘That was get you on the ground and pound your face in as many times as possible. Even back then, I was nothing to be played with. I was nothing to be messed with. When you hit Deontay Wilder… he was a quiet guy but you didn’t want to mess with him in any way.

‘My father made sure he instilled in me that I protected my sisters and my brothers. I had to be the big brother and step up to the plate. I had to make sure they protected themselves, too. Don’t let nobody run over you.’

But now, as he sits in the quietness of the gym, his day nearly over, the rematch with Fury almost upon him, there is no talk of killing a man in the ring. Instead, he talks about the dangers of fighting and the power of the gladiatorial tradition that he felt on a recent visit to Rome and those preoccupations with life and death that every fighter must take with them through the ropes.

‘When I fight, I am trying to get out of the ring as quickly as possible with my full health and my brain still intact,’ he says. ‘This is a dangerous sport. Every time I think deeply about it and I scan it. You have to be at one with yourself. You are going to go into battle. That’s why, when I went to Rome, I went to the Colosseum. I felt so connected to it. There were so many warriors who lost their lives fighting for their freedom and for different things. It was to the death, in their cases, and even if they were the victor, it was up to the emperor whether you lived or died.

‘I feel life and death when I get into the ring. Because it’s so real. I can’t be so naive as to say it’s not going to happen to me. I’m not so naive as to say I am invincible. I get hit in there at times.

‘Who knows? One of those punches could have dropped me or put me on the ground. But I’m a warrior and it didn’t. I didn’t suffer any type of concussion or head trauma. The only thing is bodily damage. I think about it so deeply that we really risk our lives in that ring. When I’m fighting, that’s how I’m thinking.

‘We all have a team prayer and I have an individual prayer before we go out. Many boxers pray. It is a tradition to do that. It’s good to pray. Prayer changes things. My individual prayer goes along the lines of ‘Lord, thank you for this time, another place, another time’. I ask him: ‘I want to get the knockout but I don’t want to hurt my opponent to the point where he can’t go home to his family’. I want to be specific. I want the knockout but I don’t want to hurt him so he can’t go back to his children. A lot of other things, too. We all pray, man. We have to.’