Deontay Wilder jokes about Anthony Joshua’s ‘pitty pat’ punching style

Deontay Wilder has taken a swipe at heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua as he steps up preparations for his rematch with Tyson Fury.

A fight with Joshua could be on the cards if terms can be agreed and the Bronze Bomber sees off Fury in Las Vegas next weekend.

But Wilder, after labelling Joshua a ‘coward’, has now slammed his rival’s boxing style that brought him revenge in a rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr in December, where he took back the WBA (super), IBF, WBO and IBO belts.

‘He didn’t fight off. Nobody wants to see you come back and gain a title pitty pat, stealing someone else’s technique and style of punch, grab, hold’, he told CNN Sport.

‘We want to see you all on your shield. This man knocked you down four times and knocked you out. Knocked you out!

‘So you don’t come back and pitty pat pitty pat and just win a round off a guy that’s overweight and didn’t train for the fight at all.’

And he had stern words for Joshua’s team, including promoter Eddie Hearn, for their approach to setting up big fights that focuses too much on business.

He said: ‘Their approach is making him irrelevant in the heavyweight division.

‘No one is talking about him, no one. This is the king division. This is the warrior division.’

Joshua previously revealed he has held talks to fight Wilder sometime in 2020 in order to delay a potential third bout between Wilder and Fury.

Joshua believes that Fury and Wilder could turn their rivalry into a trilogy and fight for a third time before the end of 2020, something Joshua has moved to try and prevent.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Joshua said: ‘Everyone wants Wilder to win because [a fight with me]is what everyone wants to see. Wilder has a great right hand, I have a great left hand. It is a great boxing match.

‘We had a meeting about that. It has great potential. I heard [Wilder and Fury] have a third fight lined up towards the end of the year but we have to throw a curveball in there.

‘Something that gets Wilder’s attention providing he wins so that he thinks to himself: “Even though I have a rematch clause, I’ll see how I can manipulate my contract, get out of it, and fight for the undisputed championship”.’

That said, Joshua wants Fury to defeat Wilder in Los Angeles next month so that he can organise a unifying fight in England. Fury and Wilder are fighting on the west coast after their draw in 2018.

‘I’m supporting Fury because imagine the local kids being able to watch the undisputed championship fight on their doorstep. I’d love it to be here in the UK.’ Joshua said, before firing a parting shot at the Gypsy King.

‘He bet on Charles Martin to beat me, he bet on Joseph Parker to beat me! He’s a bit of a waffler. Fury does what Fury does. He said that he spoke to Conor McGregor on the phone? That was a lie as well!’