Deontay Wilder looks ahead to trilogy fight with Tyson Fury as he promises ‘we will rise!’ 

Deontay Wilder is already ‘counting down the days until we are back in the ring’ as he looks towards a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury.

The Bronze Bomber lost his undefeated record in Las Vegas last month after being dominated by Fury before his corner decided to throw in the towel in the seventh round.

However, under the terms of their contract, Wilder has the right to force another rematch and he has triggered that clause, with a prospective July bout already mooted.

And Wilder, despite the devastating defeat, seems to be looking forward to getting back in with Fury, saying: ‘Counting down the days until we are back in the ring.

‘We will rise! I am thankful for all of the support from my BombSquad nation.’

After their first fight in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw, with many feeling Fury deserved the decision on points even though Wilder knocked him down twice, it took another 14 months for the pair to settle their score.

With two unbeaten heavyweight records on the line, Fury took the initiative from the off at the MGM Grand, taking the centre of the ring and dictating the pace of the fight.

He knocked Wilder down in the third round and again in the fifth before, much to Wilder’s anger, the corner threw in the towel in the seventh round, when the Brit had him pinned against the ropes.

While most boxing fans now want an all-British unification fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua, that is not on the near-horizon with Joshua fighting Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20.

As AJ takes on the Bulgarian, Fury will likely face Wilder for a third time with the new Allegiant Stadium, which will be home to the relocated NFL franchise the Las Vegas Raiders, the frontrunner to host the fight.

Meanwhile, Fury’s trainer Andy Lee has admitted his shock that Wilder has opted to fight the Gypsy King once again.

‘I am surprised him [Wilder] and his advisers have taken it,’ Lee said to Boxing Social. ‘I’m sure his ego wants that fight. I think there should be someone saying let’s fight (Andy) Ruiz or somebody else and come back and fight Tyson again. Let him build a little bit more.

‘But a champion wants to get it back straight away and he’s got that champion mind-set. He has made excuses but who knows what was really going on when he was training for the fight.

‘Maybe it will be a better performance, but I just can’t see how he’s going to change that. Tyson’s only going to get better at what he’s doing.’