Deontay Wilder questions Tyson Fury’s KO tactics and claims Gypsy King has ‘pillows as fists’

Deontay Wilder is unconvinced that Tyson Fury can live up to his words and knock him out in their blockbuster rematch next month, claiming that he has ‘pillows as fists’.

Wilder will be put his WBC crown on the line against Fury again when they renew their rivalry on February 22 in Las Vegas.

The self-styled Gypsy King has insisted he will not leave it to the cards this time – having been denied one of sporting’s greatest comebacks when the judges returned a controversial split-decision draw back in December 2018 – despite the general consensus believing his best chance is to outbox the WBC champion.

Fury has said he intends to give knockout artist Wilder a taste of his own medicine when they meet again next month, but the American believes he is just trying to hoodwink him.

‘We haven’t seen his power displayed like he’s talking about,’ Wilder said.

‘It hasn’t been continuous, like mine. I think he has pillows as fists. That’s what I felt in our last fight.

‘With the strategies that he’s talking about, I don’t really know how to take it. I don’t know if he’s trying to throw me off my game by saying he’s going to knock me out.’

Fury was trained by Ben Davison for their epic first encounter and he defeated Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin afterwards with him in his corner.

However, the pair have since split with Fury now working with esteemed trainer Javan ‘SugarHill’ Steward for the upcoming rematch, but Wilder believes the Brit made an error by changing his setup.

He added: ‘When you fight someone like me, it’s a mistake to tinker around with your training camp. I’m unpredictable in that ring.

‘When you have too many opinions and too many people who think they have the remedy, it usually backfires.’