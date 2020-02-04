Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua is ‘just a straight coward’

Deontay Wilder has hit out at heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua, calling the British champion ‘just a straight coward’.

The pair have been feuding for over three years but are yet to meet in a blockbuster unification fight.

Wilder, who is preparing to fight Tyson Fury later this month, showed he still doesn’t hold Joshua in high regard.

When asked what he thinks of the 30-year-old, according to The Sun, Wilder said: ‘Just a straight coward. I just think coward, and that’s it.’

Wilder, however, was full of praise for Fury ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch in Las Vegas on February 22.

He said: ‘Fury’s a funny guy, he’s a skillful fighter, good fighter. In my opinion he’s a breath of fresh air.

‘Being in the heavyweight division, being able to have great fights with a person that can help me promote a fight, because I’ve come up and so many guys don’t talk, or they don’t want to say what they want to do, or hype the crowd.

‘It’s always been me promoting.’