Deontay Wilder vs. rising US star Jared Anderson is being discussed by Tyson Fury’s promoter by the end of the year.

BOB ARUM has stated that he is’ready to discuss’ a fight between Deontay Wilder and rising American star Jared Anderson ‘by the end of this year.’

Since his brutal knockout loss to Tyson Fury in their epic third fight in October, Wilder has not fought since.

Anderson, 22, aided Fury, 33, during crucial sparring sessions in both the rematch and trilogy bouts.

Anderson has been mentioned by Arum, who promotes the Gypsy King, as a potential opponent for Wilder, 36, as early as late 2022.

“Wilder is a fantastic talent,” he told Sky Sports.

As Tyson would attest, he hits like a mule.

“Wilder would beat almost anyone in the heavyweight division.”

“Anderson is the only person who will be able to beat him by the end of the year.”

“By the end of the year, I’d be willing to talk about a possible Wilder-Anderson fight.”

“We’re preparing him to succeed Tyson Fury as the heavyweight champion.”

Anderson, 22, is 11-0 with all of his wins coming via KO, including a win over Oleksandr Teslenko, 29, in December.

Arum compared the 6ft 4in heavyweight to Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, and predicted that he would succeed to Fury’s throne.

“Yes, I truly believe he will be,” the Hall of Fame promoter said.

“Jared will be in pole position to become the next great heavyweight when Tyson Fury hangs up his gloves.”

“Mike Tyson was a fantastic puncher who lacked boxing prowess.”

Jared has demonstrated his boxing prowess and power.

“He looks more like a young Muhammad Ali than a young Mike Tyson to me.”