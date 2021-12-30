Deontay Wilder’s coach promotes Anthony Joshua’s “super-fight” and claims that if the boxer does not retire, he “has a lot of options.”

Deontay Wilder’s coach talks up Anthony Joshua’s’super-fight,’ saying that if he doesn’t retire, he’ll have a lot of options.

Despite the fact that neither heavyweight has a world title, DEONTAY WILDER and Anthony Joshua remain a’super-fight.’

Despite losing to Tyson Fury for the second time, Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott believes his fighter has a ‘lot of options.’

In October, the American was knocked out in the 11th round, failing to reclaim his WBC title.

In September, Joshua was easily defeated by former cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, who went on to win the WBA, WBO, and IBF titles.

Despite the fact that the pair has been knocked off their pedestals, Scott believes Wilder vs. AJ is still a huge draw.

Scott told ESNews: “All of those fights [Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk, and Tyson Fury] are super, super-fights, especially his and AJ’s.”

“No matter what, that’ll always be a super fight.”

Usyk and him.

He’s got a lot of choices.”

After a successful career, the Bronze Bomber has recently stated that he is considering retiring.

With 41 KOs in 45 fights, Wilder will go down in history as one of boxing’s most feared punchers.

Scott, on the other hand, is hoping that the 36-year-old reconsiders his decision to retire from the sport.

“Think about the position you’re in, Bro,” he said the other day. “The position he’s in after a defeat is a position most fighters aren’t even in after they win a fight.”

“What do I mean by that? Look at what Deontay Wilder has done and what he’s leaving with if he decides not to do this again.”

“He has a legacy, a lot of money, and if he wanted to stay, he could become the world’s two-time heavyweight champion.”

“Take a look at those possibilities.

Two times he knocked [Fury] down.

He has a lot of options.

“You take Tyson Fury out of the situation he’s in right now.”

Deontay has one of the best positions in boxing right now, in my opinion, because if he stays, he has a chance to become the world’s two-time heavyweight champion.”

While Wilder mulls over his options, Fury will fight in a non-title bout in March.

Meanwhile, Joshua will fight Usyk again in an attempt to reclaim his world titles.