Deontay Wilder’s trainer keeps his job after throwing in a towel

After Mark Breland threw in the towel to end the heavyweight title fight last week, it sounded like he had thrown in his job with him.

But Deontay Wilder announced on Friday that he had changed his mind, and the man who officially ended Tyson Fury's dominant TKO victory will stay in Wilder's corner.

“Mark Breland is still part of Team Wilder”

“I’m a warrior,” said Wilder in a statement to Dan Rafael from ESPN. “I feel the same as during the fight night. When I have to go out, I want to go out on my sign.

“But I understand that my corner and my team are in my best interest at heart. Mark Breland is still part of the Wilder team. “

Wilder’s health was at risk

Wilder was at the wrong end of a caning when Breland threw in the towel in the seventh round of Saturday's fight. He was bleeding from his face and ear and had trouble keeping his balance in the ring. Fury had knocked him down several times and had complete control over the fight.

If Breland hadn’t thrown in the towel, Wilder looked on the way to a co-loss and his health was at risk.

But Wilder has asked his team several times never to throw in the towel, regardless of what happens in the ring. Wilder is arguably the greatest puncher in the history of sports and almost always has the chance to end a fight with a blow to his right hand.

He told Yahoo Sports Kevin Iole earlier this week that he understood that Breland was looking for his best interests, but that he disagreed with the decision.

“He has to accept my wishes”

“So I told my team that, no matter how it looked, I should never throw in the towel because I was a special kind,” said Wilder. “I had five laps left. No matter what it looked like, I was still in the fight.

“I understand that he was taking care of me and trying to do what he thought was right, but that’s my life and career and he has to accept my wishes.”

Statements like this and others that he made in the ring and throughout the week gave the impression that Breland’s time in Wilder’s corner was over. But it seems that some time away from the emotion of the loss, Wilder made the decision to keep him on board.

“I am a king who will fight to death”

Wilder also released a video on Friday that promised to “fight to the death” and “to rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title”.

Although Fury's team is ready to withdraw from Wilder, the defeated champion appears keen to enact a rematch clause for a trilogy fight.

“data-reactid =” 44 “> Although Fury’s team is ready to withdraw from Wilder, the defeated champion appears keen to enact a rematch clause for a trilogy fight.

