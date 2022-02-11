Derby announce a takeover breakthrough after reaching a legal agreement with Middlesbrough.

After reaching an agreement with Middlesbrough in a legal battle, Derby announce a breakthrough in the takeover.

DERBY are one step closer to a takeover after their legal battle with Middlesbrough was settled in time for their trip to the Riverside Stadium.

The two championship teams were embroiled in a bitter rivalry that was preventing the Rams from obtaining new ownership.

Steve Gibson, the owner of Boro, was looking for £45 million to compensate for the club’s loss of a play-off spot and promotion chances.

The East Midlands side confirmed the private agreement the day before the Teessiders host the Rams, which could aid Derby’s recovery.

“As a direct result of private discussions between Mel Morris and Steve Gibson, both parties are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement on a resolution of Middlesbrough Football Club’s claims against Derby County Football Club, and others,” the club said in a statement.

“The basis of that agreement will remain confidential, but details have been shared with Quantuma, Derby County’s Administrators, who will rush to prepare legal documentation to ratify the agreement.”

“Gibson and Morris were eager to form a bond ahead of tomorrow’s Riverside Stadium match between Middlesbrough and Derby County.

“The claim has clearly alarmed both sets of supporters, particularly Derby County supporters.

“For both groups of supporters, the fact that a resolution has been discussed and agreed upon should be reassuring.

“Details of the agreement will be kept confidential.

“However, all interested parties, including potential bidders, must have confidence that the Middlesbrough claim will not prevent Derby County from moving forward with its plans to sell the club.”

“We are pleased to see that an acceptable resolution has been identified which allows us to move forward with our plans for the sale of the club,” said Carl Jackson, a partner on behalf of Quantuma, the joint Administrators of Derby County.

There will be more to come…