Derby County has been hit with a new transfer embargo, and Jagielka has been forced to leave after the crisis club failed to meet the takeover deadline.

Derby County, managed by Wayne Rooney, is in disarray following the EFL’s decision to prohibit new signings.

The Rams have parted ways with veteran Phil Jagielka after the club’s request for a contract extension was denied by the football authorities.

Others on short-term contracts may now find themselves without a place to live, and those with escape clauses in this time frame may decide to leave.

Rooney’s hopes of landing Manchester United babe Amad Diallo on loan have been dashed, as has a short-term deal for goalkeeper Frank Fielding.

Derby County has been sanctioned by the EFL after failing to meet a deadline to find a bidder willing to put money into the club to get them through the season despite having no guarantee of being approved as owners.

Mike Ashley is interested and has had discussions, but he will not be able to make a bid until the issues are resolved.

Former chairman Andy Appleby’s consortium is in a position to bid, but has yet to finalize a deal or devise a strategy to avoid paying some of the claims that must be paid.

One of the biggest roadblocks is Middlesbrough and Wycombe’s claims for large sums of money as a result of Derby’s FFP violations.

There will be more to come…

