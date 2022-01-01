Derby County’s owners will have to pay an extra £1 million in legal fees as compensation claims from Middlesbrough and Wycombe are set to go to court.

The Rams, led by Wayne Rooney, hope to emerge from administration soon, but the successful bidders will face a long and costly battle with their two EFL rivals.

Steve Gibson’s Boro are seeking around £45 million and Wycombe £6 million in compensation for revenue lost as a result of Derby’s alleged violation of FFP rules.

Quantuma’s administrators have had a difficult time with it.

They have no intention of paying either, and the only way to resolve the dispute appears to be through a legal battle and possible counter-actions.

The administrators are now optimistic about reaching an agreement with HMRC over a tax bill of around £27 million.

However, the conflict between Boro and Wycombe will be difficult to resolve.

As a result, the next owner will have to deal with that massive problem right away, but the squabble could drag on for years.

Chris Kirchner, an American bidder, was uneasy in this situation and demanded assurances that he would not be saddled with a large bill if they lost.

He also wanted to pay LESS for the stadium than Mel Morris’s £20 million asking price, which hampered his bid.

Other parties may choose to go the legal route, but they will have to commit to footing the bill.

Former owner Andy Appleby and sidekick Jez Moxey are attempting to reach an agreement.

Former Wolves general manager Steve Morgan and a Canadian backer could be added to their ranks.

