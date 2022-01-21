Derby manager Wayne Rooney has given Rams fans his MOBILE number in order to strengthen the bond between the two sides at the club in crisis.

The Rams’ head coach has had yet another crazy week at Pride Park as administrators try to find a new owner for the struggling club.

Despite their massive 21-point deduction, Rooney and his team have pulled off a near-miracle by bringing the club within eight points of safety.

Administrators have told the EFL that the club could run out of money by the end of February, according to the EFL this week.

Fans are concerned that the club will be forced to close, and there was a lot of discussion about mental health issues at a supporters’ forum on Thursday evening.

“I’ve spoken to the supporters’ club, and they now have my phone number,” Rooney said.

It’s convenient for them to have such a direct line to me.

“It’s for this reason that this group of players and fans has come together as one.”

We’re attempting to establish a bond between the players, the coaching staff, and the fans.

“When I first came in, it was one of the things I wanted to work on, and I think you can see that in what the fans have given us this season.”

In his playing career, he has faced numerous difficult challenges, including making his Everton debut as a teenager, playing for Manchester United in the Champions League, and captaining England.

But the Rams’ general manager believes his experience at Pride Park is the best of all.

“This has been the most difficult challenge I’ve ever faced,” he explained.

“At times, it’s been extremely difficult.

It’s been difficult because several employees have lost their jobs.

“Since we went into administration, I’ve decided to approach it by relieving the players and staff of the burden and pressure.

“I know they looked to me for leadership, and the players’ results and effort have been incredible.”

“It’s impossible to find anything negative to say about them.”

They and the staff who have come in every day with a smile on their face around the players, no matter what is going on behind the scenes, deserve a lot of credit for that.

“It’s been difficult.

This club has the potential to be great again if the right people are brought in.”

Rooney’s key player Phil Jagielka has returned to parent club Stoke City after the EFL placed a transfer embargo on the club, preventing them from extending his loan contract.

They’ve also sold Graeme Shinnie to Wigan Athletic in League One, while 18-year-old left-back Dylan Williams is on his way out…

