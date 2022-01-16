Derek Carr expresses his feelings about Rich Bisaccia.

Derek Carr is only a quarterback in the NFL.

He knows exactly how he’d handle the head coaching situation if he were in charge of the Raiders’ organization.

It’s widely assumed that Rich Bisaccia will be fired this off-season.

Bisaccia does not meet the Raiders’ requirements for a big-name coach in Sin City.

However, many fans and analysts are calling for Bisaccia to be given another season by the Raiders.

Carr is one of them.

After the Raiders’ loss to the Bengals on Saturday night, the quarterback praised his head coach.

“When he speaks, people listen,” Carr said of Bisaccia.

“Not only people, but our entire team listens to him.

I adore him.

I’m grateful for his presence in my life.

All of those are decisions I will not be able to make because I will not be in charge of them.

I simply play quarterback and try my hardest to complete each pass.

With everything that happened, I believe that staff kept everything together and kept us competitive and winning, finding ways to win football games.

That, I believe, is the mission of our organization.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

We know exactly what we want to happen.”

Derek Carr Makes His Opinion Of Rich Bisaccia Very Clear

