Derek Carr expresses his strong feelings about Rich Bisaccia.

In 2022, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of eight NFL teams looking for a new head coach.

Derek Carr, on the other hand, appears to believe that the right person is already in place at the organization.

Carr praised interim head coach Rich Bisaccia after the Raiders were eliminated from the playoffs with a 23-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon.

The franchise quarterback argued that the special teams coordinator should be kept in his position indefinitely, praising him for building relationships with his players.

“We’re all convinced he’s the right person for the job.”

Carr told Vic Tafur of The Athletic, “I have never seen a coach with the ear to the locker room like he has.”

