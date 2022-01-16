Trending
Derek Carr is being slammed for his fourth-quarter decision.

Late in the fourth quarter, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made a questionable decision while driving his team down the field.

With around 30 seconds left, Las Vegas came back from a 26-19 deficit to get a first down inside the 10-yard line.

The team still had no timeouts and could have called a play, but Carr chose to spike it.

The Raiders only had three chances to get into the end zone instead of four, and it backfired when they were stopped.

After Carr threw an interception on fourth-and-goal, the Bengals went on to win their first playoff game in 31 years.

Carr’s decision-making after that first-down catch drew criticism from the NFL community.

