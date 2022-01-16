Derek Carr is being slammed for his fourth-quarter decision.

Late in the fourth quarter, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made a questionable decision while driving his team down the field.

With around 30 seconds left, Las Vegas came back from a 26-19 deficit to get a first down inside the 10-yard line.

The team still had no timeouts and could have called a play, but Carr chose to spike it.

The Raiders only had three chances to get into the end zone instead of four, and it backfired when they were stopped.

After Carr threw an interception on fourth-and-goal, the Bengals went on to win their first playoff game in 31 years.

Carr’s decision-making after that first-down catch drew criticism from the NFL community.

Derek Carr Is Getting Crushed For 4th Quarter Decision

The Carr Spike on 1st and Goal was ridiculous. Can’t believe that happened. Congratulations to the Bengals. #NFL — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) January 16, 2022

Why did Carr spike it on first down? There was 29 seconds. — Jason Bishop (@JasonBishopBI) January 16, 2022

Why the heck did Carr spike it. Wasted a down — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) January 16, 2022

That Carr spike on 1st and goal was so devastating for the Raiders. — Alex Gold (@AlexGold) January 16, 2022

Who spikes the ball with 40 seconds left at the opponents 8 on 1st and goal? Derek Carr does. 😭 — BV_Raider24 (@bvall_ERA) January 16, 2022

Never clock the ball on 1st down in that situation, you should have practiced that it, should be a fade or 50/50 jump ball that stops the clock when incomplete. Gave your guys 3 chances instead of 4. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 16, 2022