Derek Carr Makes a Direct Statement Regarding Hunter Renfrow

Derek Carr Makes an Open and Honest Statement About Hunter Renfrow

Derek Carr’s partnership with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has developed into a dominant offensive force in the league.

There’s a big reason they have such a strong bond, and it all begins on the field.

Renfrow, a former Clemson Tiger, is having his best season in the NFL so far.

This season, he’s caught 73 passes for 760 yards and four touchdowns, making him Carr’s favorite target.

So, what makes the Carr-to-Renfrow bond so strong, especially this season? Carr said on Thursday that he and Renfrow can agree on almost anything.

Renfrow’s quarterback-like ability to diagnose the defense is also beneficial.

But it’s his ability to get yards after the catch that sets him apart from other NFL wideouts.

Carr told Pro Football Talk, “I think Hunter and I have spent more time together than any receiver I’ve ever had on the field and off the field.”

“We have a very high level of communication.”

It’s one thing for me to go up to him or a receiver and say, “Hey, I need you to do it exactly like this,” and quite another for him to say yes and see it on the field in the same way.

He also does it exactly the way I want him to.

As a result, the level of trust and execution is extremely high.

It’s one thing to do it, but I’m the one throwing the ball and he’s making great plays.

“I believe he is the best, if not the best, receiver in the NFL.

I believe the first guy always misses and is extremely difficult to tackle, so you should always try to get the ball into his hands.

It doesn’t surprise me in the least that he’s turning into that guy.”

Derek Carr has a lot of praise for you.

To keep the Raiders in the playoff hunt, Hunter Renfrow will have to keep playing at a high level.

They’re currently 6-6 in the AFC West, good for third place.

On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders will face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Derek Carr Shares Honest Admission On Hunter Renfrow

Derek Carr Shares Honest Admission On Hunter Renfrow