Derek Carr, the Raiders’ quarterback, has a new injury.

Derek Carr’s Injury Status for the Raiders

Derek Carr, the Raiders’ starting quarterback, appears to have been injured against the Broncos.

Carr was taken to the medical tent and had his left shoulder examined, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Carr was able to return despite being examined, which means backup Nathan Peterman will remain on the bench.

