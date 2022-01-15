Derek Carr’s future with the Raiders will be determined by one factor, according to a report.

One factor will determine Derek Carr’s future with the Raiders, according to a report.

Derek Carr will lead the Las Vegas Raiders against the Cincinnati Bengals later this afternoon.

With the game still several hours away, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided an update on the veteran quarterback’s future.

The Raiders and Carr, according to Rapoport, will make a mutual decision this offseason.

Carr’s future in Las Vegas will be determined by the team’s next head coach.

Carr’s five-year, (dollar)125 million contract with the Raiders has one year left on it.

He’ll undoubtedly be offered a new contract in the near future.

The Colts, Saints, and Texans, according to Rapoport, could be potential trade suitors if Carr and the Raiders decide to move on this offseason.

