Derek Chisora, a millionaire boxer, spends the day as a pool boy to help with the sewage crisis.

Derek Chisora, a millionaire boxer, spends the day working as a pool boy to help with the sewage problem.

DEREK CHISORA threw himself back into the deep end of boxing by putting in a grueling day of work as a pool boy.

With another sizzling heavyweight fight, the 38-year-old millionaire could sell out any UK area, or fill his own Hampstead Heath pool with vintage champagne.

Instead, the fan favorite spent his Thursday assisting a swimming pool maintenance company that was dealing with a particularly vexing sewage problem.

In December, Chisora showed incredible bravery by surviving three counts and hearing the final bell against Joseph Parker.

The warhorse had to accept his 12th loss of his whirlwind career, but he earned another moral victory by simply being in the ring and offering his body and soul to ticket-buying fans who are routinely denied the best fights.

His 32-12 record was ruined by his third consecutive loss, effectively ending his chances of competing for a world title in the near future.

But the innate prize fighter, who is always game and always entertaining, said the alphabet belts that Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte, and Oleksandr Usyk are arguing over now mean nothing to him.

And he’ll continue to avoid retirement like he avoids punches because he still enjoys causing pain.

He reminded us, “I enjoy fighting.”

People recognizing me on the streets is my world title, and it’s all I care about.

“I put in a lot of effort to get to the top.

In York Hall, I used to box.

I don’t want to give anything away in front of 20,000 people.

“I’m not concerned with the title that comes with it.”

That’s my world title if your taxi driver, bin man, or general cleaner recognize me and say, ‘That was a great fight.’

Del Boy’s new skill set should come as no surprise to his fans, as he confirms that his 18-pound frame will never fit into the stereotypical box that social media places his fellow fighters in.

“Some people form opinions about boxers based on their Instagram feeds, but I’m not one of them,” he explained.

“When I’m finished, I want people to look at my resume and say, ‘He fought everyone.'”

When I retire, I don’t want to rely on others to make decisions for me.

“I make my own decisions, and I will be satisfied with them.”