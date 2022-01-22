Derek Chisora, a millionaire boxer, works as a pool boy during the day to assist with the sewage issue.

DEREK CHISORA threw himself into the deep end by working as a POOL BOY for a day.

With another sizzling heavyweight fight, the 38-year-old millionaire could sell out any UK area or fill his own Hampstead Heath pool with vintage champagne.

Instead, the fan favorite decided to spend his Thursday assisting a swimming pool maintenance company that was dealing with a stinky sewage problem.

He was seen raking leaves out of an outdoor pool and assisting with the maintenance of an indoor pool.

It’s not clear why he was assisting.

It comes just weeks after Chisora fought back against Joseph Parker in December, surviving three counts and hearing the final bell.

The warhorse had to accept his 12th loss in a rollercoaster career, but he gained another moral victory simply by being in the ring and offering his body and soul to ticket-buying fans who are routinely denied the best fights.

His 32-12 record was ruined by his third consecutive loss, effectively ending his chances of winning a world title anytime soon.

But the innate prize fighter, who is always game and always entertaining, said the alphabet belts that Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte, and Oleksandr Usyk are arguing over now mean nothing to him.

And, because he still enjoys hurting people, he will continue to avoid retirement like he avoids punches.

He reminded us, “I enjoy fighting.”

All I care about is people recognizing me on the street.

“I put in a lot of effort to get to the top.”

In York Hall, I used to box.

I don’t want to give that away easily now that 20,000 people are watching me.

“I’m not concerned with the title that comes with it.”

That’s my world title, as long as your taxi driver, bin man, or general cleaner recognize me and say, “Wow, that was a great fight.”

Del Boy’s new skill set should come as no surprise to his fans, as he confirms that his 18-pound frame will never fit into the stereotypical box that social media places his fellow pugilists in.

“Some people have a preconceived notion of what boxers are based on their Instagram feed, but I’m not one of them,” he explained.

“When I’m finished, I want people to look at my resume and say, ‘He fought everyone.’

When I retire, I don’t want to rely on others to make decisions for me.

“I make my own decisions, and I will be satisfied with the choices I make.”