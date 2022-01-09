Derek Chisora is eyeing the Deontay Wilder fight after his brutal war with Joseph Parker and admits he’s ‘open to anything.’

Following a unanimous decision loss to Joseph Parker last month, the former world title challenger has been mentioned as a possible opponent for the American.

And the prospect of sparring with the former WBC heavyweight champion excites Del Boy.

“I’m open to anything – I love fighting,” Chisora said during an appearance on talkSPORT.

Chisora’s willingness to face Wilder stems from his desire to fight all of his generation’s big names in the ring.

“What most people don’t understand is that some people want to appear to be boxers on Instagram,” he continued.

“I’m not that kind of guy.”

When people look at my resume, I want to be able to say, “You know what, I fought everybody.”

“I don’t want people to make decisions for me; I want to make my own decisions and be satisfied with them.”

“So I don’t care if I have to fight Deontay Wilder, whoever, or if I have to fight an American.”

I’m going to fight.”

“We want to see Deontay Wilder back in the ring,” Eddie Hearn recently told DAZN.

“I have the ideal candidate for you – Derek Chisora.”

“Come on, he’s getting on in years, and he’s coming off three losses in a row now.”

“Deontay Wilder has an easy comeback fight.

Derek is all set.”

If Chisora accepts a fight with the Bronze Bomber, he’ll have to find a new head coach, as trainer Dave Coldwell is adamantly opposed to the fight.

“It’s not something I’d like to see,” he told talkSPORT.

I believe it’s simply too difficult a night for him.

“Derek is Derek, and he’ll do whatever he wants.”

Whatever anyone says, he’ll continue to act the same way he has throughout his career.

“It’s a question of ‘Does he fight again or doesn’t he fight again?’

“Yes, he’ll take advice from others when it comes to opponents and such, but Derek wants to fight certain people.”

“If he wants fights, fights will be had.”

That’s for sure, if I had my way, he wouldn’t be fighting Deontay Wilder.”

