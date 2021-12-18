Derek Chisora recognizes that his ‘blood and defeats’ have made him a fan favorite, and he promises excitement in the rematch with Joseph Parker.

Derek Chisora is aware that his ‘blood and defeats’ have made him a fan favorite, and he promises thrills in the rematch with Joseph Parker.

In the twilight of his whirlwind boxing career, the 18th heavyweight has successfully transitioned from bad-boy villain to fan favorite.

Chisora, 37, claims he is now being compared to British boxing legends Frank Bruno, Nigel Benn, and Ricky Hatton.

“People tell me they love me,” Chisora said as he prepared for his rematch with Kiwi Joseph Parker on Saturday night at Manchester Arena.

“Over time, people can go from hating to loving.”

“If you lock a man in a room with nothing but a jar of Marmite for 24 hours, he will eventually love it.”

“Fans love me because I’ve earned it through blood, sweat, and tears; I’ve been robbed in fights, and they want me to succeed.”

“One thing I’ve learned about British fans is that once they love you, they will love you forever.”

“When people see Ricky Hatton, Frank Bruno, and Nigel Benn, they chant their names and cheer for them.”

They’re a big hit.

“However, if the same people despise you, you’re a f****d.”

“If Audley Harrison walked into a room full of British boxing fans, he’d be booed and told to sit.”

Chisora has turned his life around and is now a devout father and a born-again Christian.

“I look at boxing a little bit like drug dealing,” he added, implying that he is never far from a bizarre remark.

“If you have a good product, customers will come back.”

“If you have a s*** product, no one will buy it.”

During a two-fight rivalry that began in 2011, Chisora became friends with Britain’s world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Fury, on the other hand, has recently adopted Parker, 29, as a new training partner, opening up his Morecambe gym and home to the Kiwi.

Chisora, now known as War, is determined to show Fury which of his friends is the best.

“There isn’t much going on in New Zealand where Joe comes from, so they need to latch on to things like a leech,” he explained, “but we Londoners aren’t like that.”

“Anthony Joshua and Conor Benn are friends, but you won’t see me taking photos with them.”

“I am best friends with Nigel Farage, the British politician, but I do not spend every day with him.”