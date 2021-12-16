Derek Chisora reveals he’s been CRASHING WEDDINGS in Sheffield, kissing the bride ahead of his rematch with Joseph Parker.

Derek Chisora admits to CRASHING WEDDINGS in Sheffield and even kissing the bride ahead of his rematch with Joseph Parker.

DEREK CHISORA appears to have discovered a new hobby: crashing weddings.

Before his rematch with Joseph Parker, the heavyweight boxer has been staying at Wortley Hall Hotel in Sheffield.

That’s close to Dave Coldwell’s Rotherham gym, and ‘War’ is reuniting with his former coach.

When he’s not pounding the pads, Chisora appears to be adamant about not getting too comfortable in the four-star hotel.

On his TikTok and Twitter accounts, the 37-year-old posted a video of himself attending a wedding at the stately home.

“So I’m up here on training camp, and I’m gate-crashing a wedding, this man’s wedding, and this beautiful bride,” Chisora says while posing with the bride and groom.

“So there’ll be a big party later on, and we’ll all get lit!”

The groomsmen and bridesmaids then burst out laughing at the prospect of meeting the British boxer.

And it doesn’t appear to be the first time the Brixton rapper has attended a wedding.

Chisora says he’s crashed three weddings so far to ‘keep himself occupied’ in a Zoom call ahead of the Parker brawl.

“They enjoy it,” he added.

‘Oh my god, come to my wedding and help us cut the cake,’ they say.

It is extremely popular among them.

What couple wouldn’t want a boxer in their wedding party?

“I kissed the bride… on the cheek,” says the groom.

When you see people, it’s fantastic.

“They arrive the day before their wedding, you can see how much they love each other, and their entire family is present.”

“I like the weddings; they’re pretty cool.”

In a split decision points loss to Parker in May, Chisora, who lives on a FARM in North London, felt he was ‘robbed.’

On Saturday in Manchester, he’ll get his revenge.