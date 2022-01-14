Derek Chisora’s claim that Anthony Joshua will ‘blast him out’ is laughed at by Tyson Fury, who predicts an early KO if the two meet.

Derek Chisora’s claim that Anthony Joshua could ‘blast him out’ has been laughed at by Tyson Fury.

Chisora, who has lost twice to Fury, believes AJ has the punching power to knock the Gypsy King out.

The WBC champion, who rose from the canvas to defeat heavyweight Deontay Wilder in October, laughed at the suggestion.

“This is a message to Derek Chisora, I just saw that you said AJ would blast me out,” Fury said in a Twitter video.

"Never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever

“If the greatest puncher in history and Wladimir Klitschko couldn’t knock me out, a big old body builder won’t knock me out, my friend.”

Chisora, 38, was AJ’s Finchley Amateur Boxing teammate and is now part of the 258 Management stable of British superstars.

And he believes Joshua, 32, can beat Fury, 33, in a potential fight if he gets in close enough.

“I’ll go with AJ, his power punch is unbelievable,” Chisora said on talkSPORT radio.

“If AJ fights Fury, he needs to go after him right away and knock him out.

He’ll never be able to put him in a box.

He will lose if he fights him.

“You’re in trouble if you give Fury time on the ball.”

In the first-ever four-belt heavyweight undisputed title decider, Joshua and Fury were set to fight on August 14 in Saudi Arabia.

Wilder, 36, was still owed a trilogy fight, which was later canceled due to the all-English unification.

After KOing the American in 11 rounds, Fury was stunned on points by Oleksandr Usyk, 34, two weeks later.

Joshua is expected to exercise his right to an immediate rematch in April, and Chisora believes he will get his revenge with the right game plan.

“I think AJ wins the second time around,” he added.

“I asked him if he had watched the fight back, and he said he had only watched four rounds because he didn’t like the way he boxed.”

“When I asked what he was planning for the rematch, he said, ‘You’ll see.'”

But, as is customary for Fury, he doubted Joshua’s ability to avenge his loss to Usyk and predicted that he would be the one to be knocked out.

“So Del, he ain’t got the bottle to fight Usyk again,” he explained.

Usyk will properly smash him the next time.

“I’m not going to beat him up…

