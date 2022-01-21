Derek Mason is rumored to be a potential new job candidate.

Derek Mason is said to be a candidate for a new job.

Derek Mason, the former head coach of Vanderbilt, may be on his way out of the SEC soon.

Under head coach Bryan Harsin, Mason is currently the defensive coordinator at Auburn.

According to a new report, the former SEC head coach may be on his way to the Big 12 soon.

Mason has emerged as a top candidate for the defensive coordinator position at Oklahoma State, according to trusted college football insider Bruce Feldman.

At the end of the season, Mike Gundy lost former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Ohio State.

Since then, the Cowboys have been looking for a new coordinator.

Mason appears to have a good chance of being chosen.

Derek Mason Reportedly Emerging As Candidate For New Job

