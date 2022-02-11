Derrick Henry Has a Message For Ryan Tannehill’s Fans

Ryan Tannehill’s quarterback, Derrick Henry, has a message for fans.

Following Tennessee’s divisional round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Ryan Tannehill was slammed by critics who felt he should have carried the No. 1 overall pick.

The Titans, who were seeded first, are in the middle of a postseason run.

The veteran quarterback threw for 220 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in a 19-16 upset loss.

Despite the fact that this wasn’t Tannehill’s best performance, star running back Derrick Henry defended his quarterback in a recent interview.

According to the team’s website, “people are looking for a scapegoat and want to blame someone.”

“We understand the frustration that comes with having high expectations and not being able to meet them.

That is, however, the case.

Ryan has a lot of experience in this league and is a fantastic player.

We all take criticism in stride — I’m no exception.

It is a team sport, not a one-player sport.

“You just have to accept it for what it is, and you can’t let it get to you or make you feel bad about yourself.”

Allow it to inspire you and help you return stronger.

He needs to know that his teammates, as well as the rest of the organization, are behind him.”

Despite Tannehill’s struggles in the postseason, the Titans don’t appear to be looking for a quarterback replacement.

A fully healthy Henry and improved wide receiver depth would go a long way toward bolstering the veteran quarterback’s support next season.

Derrick Henry Has Message For Fans About QB Ryan Tannehill

Derrick Henry Has Message For Fans About QB Ryan Tannehill