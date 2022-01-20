Derrick Henry is said to have big plans for the Titans this weekend.

Derrick Henry’s future with the Titans is said to be bright.

Derrick Henry is expected to play in the Tennessee Titans’ AFC Divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year will return to the field on Saturday for the first time since Week 8.

Henry has recovered from a fractured foot suffered in a 34-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in late October.

The 28-year-old running back battled through his recovery to give himself a chance to play this weekend, despite the fact that a return this season seemed unlikely.

Although Henry is expected to play when the Titans kick off on Saturday, it is unclear how much he will be used.

Tennessee may be hesitant to rush him back to full speed after an injury.

According to the latest information, Henry’s workload will be limited, if at all, this weekend.

On the latest Ross Tucker Podcast, NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell stated that the Titans intend to give their star running back 20 or more carries on Saturday.

“In Nashville, I spoke with someone.

According to Ross Tucker, “Derrick Henry will have 20(plus) carries on Saturday.”

Titans Reportedly Have Big Plans For Derrick Henry Saturday

