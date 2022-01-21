Derrick Henry’s future with the Titans is expected to be decided today, according to reports.

According to reports, the Titans will make a decision on Derrick Henry today.

Derrick Henry’s status for this weekend’s game against the Bengals will be determined very soon.

After missing the last two and a half months due to injury, he appears to be on the verge of being activated off injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport said on Good Morning Football, “That is expected to happen today.”

“He had no setbacks during the week of practice.”

It’s almost official, and expect to hear it today, which will be a huge boost for the Titans heading into the playoffs.”

