Deshaun Watson allegedly offered one of his accusers $100,000.

Deshaun Watson did not play a single snap in the 2021 season due to “non-injury reasonspersonal matter,” which translates to more than 20 sexual assault allegations.

22 women have made allegations against the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback in the last year.

The women, all of whom worked as massage therapists for Watson at one point, told similar stories of heinous sexual misconduct and assault.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, Watson and his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, have consistently denied each charge, claiming that all sexual activity was “mutually desired by the other party.”

Watson and his legal team are said to have attempted to reach a settlement with a number of these women.

The Daily Beast published a proposed settlement agreement sent to one of these accusers on Friday.

The anonymous woman was offered (dollar)100,000 in the deal, which she later turned down.

The Daily Beast obtained the full agreement proposal, which can be found here.

The woman would have had 24 hours to dismiss the lawsuit against Watson if she had accepted the deal.

She was also prohibited from discussing the terms of the settlement publicly or privately, according to the agreement.

The allegations against the 26-year-old quarterback are being investigated by the FBI and Houston police.

