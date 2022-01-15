Deshaun Watson has expressed a “strong desire” to play for a single NFL team, according to reports.

Deshaun Watson’s story has taken an unexpected turn.

The Pro Bowl quarterback has expressed a “strong desire” to play for the New York Giants, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Brian Flores, Watson’s coach in New York, is said to be appealing to him.

Flores hasn’t been offered the Giants’ job yet, but he’s a strong contender.

“Sources say Deshaun Watson has expressed a strong desire to play for the Giants — ideally with Brian Flores as the head coach — where he could reestablish his brand in the league’s top market,” Schultz tweeted.

Watson has been in constant contact with Flores, according to Schultz, to see if they can land on the same team for the 2022 season.

“Sources say Deshaun Watson and Brian Flores have been in constant communication trying to figure out how to navigate a situation where they end up on the same team.”

Watson ‘trusts and likes’ Flores, and has stated publicly that he wants to play for him next season.”

