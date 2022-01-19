Deshaun Watson Refuses To Talk To NFL Owner, According To Reports

In the latest twist in the Deshaun Watson saga, an article published by The Athletic revealed that, despite conflicting reports, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross did want to sign Deshaun Watson.

According to Jeff Howe, Ross attempted to contact the quarterback before the trade deadline this season.

Watson, on the other hand, “refused” to speak with the owner.

The Texans have wanted at least five assets, including three first-round picks, in any trade for Deshaun Watson, according to sources. They have no plans to reduce those demands when trade discussions resume this offseason. More from @jeffphowe.https://t.co/PYIgVdwJ8Jpic.twitter.com/Dv32JCygvi — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) January 18, 2022