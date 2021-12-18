Deshaun Watson’s agent has made a telling remark about the quarterback’s future in the NFL.

Deshaun Watson’s agent has a telling remark about the quarterback’s future in the NFL.

The Houston Texans have yet to see Deshaun Watson in action this season.

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is embroiled in a slew of lawsuits alleging indecent conduct with massage therapists.

Watson’s agent, David Mulugheta, expressed optimism on Saturday about the outcome of the NFL star’s legal situation.

Deshaun Watson’s Agent Has Telling Comment About QB’s NFL Future

Deshaun Watson’s Agent Has Telling Comment About QB’s NFL Future

The Texans’ quarterback faces 22 civil lawsuits describing sexual harassment and sexual assault https://t.co/PuwEL7bLDB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 17, 2021