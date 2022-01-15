Deshaun Watson’s chances of being traded by one NFL team have’significantly decreased.’

One NFL team’s chances of acquiring Deshaun Watson have’significantly decreased.’

With the Houston Texans’ offseason in full swing, speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future with the team is heating up.

Watson’s situation was updated by ESPN insider Adam Schefter on Saturday.

He claims that due to a certain move, at least one team is most likely out of the trade sweepstakes.

According to Schefter, the Miami Dolphins’ chances of acquiring Watson have been “greatly diminished” since Brian Flores was fired.

Flores was said to be interested in pursuing a trade with Watson.

Steven Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins, believes in Tua Tagovailoa.

“With Brian Flores no longer in charge in Miami, the Dolphins’ chances of pursuing or acquiring Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson are slim to none, according to sources.”

“While Flores was interested in looking into a Watson deal, other members of the organization, including owner Steven Ross, were not,” Schefter said.

