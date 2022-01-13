Deshaun Watson’s Future Could Be Affected If Brian Flores Is Hired

If Brian Flores is hired, it could have an impact on Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Texans fired head coach David Culley on Thursday afternoon after a four-win season with arguably the league’s worst roster.

Culley was never given a fair chance, and the Texans are said to be in the process of replacing him.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is said to be a “top candidate” for the job, according to multiple reports.

Flores was said to be in favor of the Dolphins acquiring Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

As a result, fans speculated that hiring Flores would help Houston keep its star quarterback.

Watson, according to Texans insider John McClain, will not play another snap for the team.

“Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will not be taking another snap.

In a report, McClain stated, “I’ve been writing and broadcasting that for ten months.”

