Deshazor Everett’s car crash in Virginia claimed the life of a woman after the Washington Football Team star “hit trees and flipped over.”

Deshazor Everett’s car crashed in Virginia, killing a woman after the Washington Football Team star “hit trees and flipped over.”

The crash happened on Thursday evening on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road in Loudoun County, according to police.

Olivia S Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, was the female victim.

Peters was taken to Stone Springs Hospital and died as a result of her injuries.

Everett was driving his 2010 Nissan GT-R on the highway when he lost control, hit several trees, and rolled over, according to authorities.

After suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries, Everett was taken to Reston Hospital Center.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

