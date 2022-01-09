Desmond Howard Expounds On His Views On College Football Players

Desmond Howard of ESPN made headlines last week when he expressed some unsavory views on college athletes.

As a result, he decided to try to clarify those remarks.

Howard tried to explain why he’s happy that players can now do what coaches can do on the Dan Le Batard Show.

He believes that if coaches are free to leave for better opportunities with no repercussions, then players are entitled to the same.

“I’m glad these kids can do what coaches can do now… We have free agency in college football for coaches, so why can’t we have it for players?” Howard said.

If that’s the message Howard is sending now, he didn’t explain it very well during College GameDay.

His recent comments about Keyshawn, J-Will, and Max suggested that he was ready to go all-in.

