Desmond Howard Issues An “Apology” For Last Night’s Remarks

Desmond Howard Issues an “Apology” for what he said the night before.

Desmond Howard, an ESPN college football analyst, was chastised for his remarks at last night’s Heisman Trophy ceremony.

During a segment with Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Howard mocked Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and his offensive line.

Tim Tebow jumped in and said, “I’m glad you’re in between them, Kenny [Pickett].”

“Better than his offensive line,” Desmond Howard remarked.

Aidan Hutchinson and Desmond Howard providing the greatest off the field slaughtering by Michigan on Ohio State 🤣🤣 Damn Desmond 🤣🤣 #HeismanTrophypic.twitter.com/QQi7SFqLuZ — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) December 12, 2021