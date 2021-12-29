Desmond Howard Reacts To Alabama Narrative That Is Completely False

Desmond Howard Reacts to Alabama’s Irrational Narrative

No, it isn’t.

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will be almost two-touchdown favorites over the No. 2 Georgia Crimson Tide in this Friday’s College Football semifinal.

Cincinnati is number four.

One of Alabama’s best players, on the other hand, does not believe his team is being treated fairly.

Will Anderson, an Alabama linebacker, said earlier this week in a press conference that he believes the Crimson Tide are the underdogs in the Cotton Bowl.

Despite the odds, the defensive star believes his team is being treated unfairly and has been treated unfairly all season.

“We’re still the underdogs in this game, in my opinion.”

We’ve been treated badly for the past year.

During a press conference, Anderson stated, “I’m pretty sure we’re still being disrespected out there.”

Anderson’s remark drew a lot of attention, including ESPN College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard’s.

Nick Saban’s remarks, according to the former Heisman Trophy winner, are just another way of motivating his team.

“I think it’s a stretch to call Alabama an underdog,” Howard said on Get Up on Wednesday morning. “Don’t forget, we’re dealing with an Alabama team led by Nick Saban, and Nick Saban is always looking for new ways to motivate his team.”

He usually refers to it as ‘rat poison,’ but this season he has no viable options for rat poison.

“I guess the new angle is, ‘hey, guys, we’ve been disrespected.’ Will Anderson came out and said it, but no one believes him.

Because no one in college football takes Alabama lightly.”

Desmond Howard Reacts To Ridiculous Alabama Narrative

